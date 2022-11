epa09808230 A sign shows the price per gallon of gasoline at a Lukoil station in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 07 March 2022. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is considering some sort of punitive action against Lukoil stations in the state as Lukoil is one of the largest energy producers in Russia, but many of the stations are locally owned and operated as franchises. The US national average for a gallon of gasoline is at four US dollars per gallon as of 07 March, a 40 cent per gallon increase in the last week, as oil prices hit 13-year highs as a result of the expected impact of the sanctions being imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. EPA/JUSTIN LANE