epa03827909 A undated handout photo released on 17 August 2013 by Spanish Coordinating Committee for Study and Protection of Sea Species (CEPESMA) of a giant squid, weighing some 80 kilograms, the floating dead carcass of which was found by a fisherman off Meron beach, Asturias, northern Spain, on 16 August 2013 . EPA/CEPESMA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES